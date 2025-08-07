Skincare Company Galderma Takes 19K-SF at Miami’s 801 Brickell

Skincare company Galderma signed a 19,000-square-foot lease at Miami’s 801 Brickell office building to establish a U.S. headquarters, sources with knowledge of the deal told Commercial Observer.

The firm — which owns skincare brands Cetaphil and Differin as well as botox alternative Dysport — will occupy the full 22nd floor of the 28-story high-rise, the sources added.

In June, the company, headquartered in Switzerland, announced that it would open a U.S. headquarters to house 150 employees by 2028, without disclosing the footprint of its office.

“The city’s emergence as a premium destination and a trendsetter in areas closely aligned to our activities, as well as its fast-growing healthcare professional community, makes Miami a natural choice for our U.S. headquarters,” Galderma CEO Flemming Ørnskov said in a statement.

Colliers’ Stephen Rutchik and Tom Farmer represented landlords Monarch Alternative Capital and Tourmaline Capital Partners.

Two years ago, the joint venture purchased the 694,863-square-foot 801 Brickell for $250 million. The building counts Mastercard and BNP Paribas as tenants.

Representatives for Galderma and the landlords did not respond to requests for comment.

