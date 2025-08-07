Leases   ·   Office Leases

Skincare Company Galderma Takes 19K-SF at Miami’s 801 Brickell

By August 7, 2025 2:35 pm
801 Brickell Avenue, Miami.
801 Brickell Avenue, Miami. PHOTO: Getty Images

Skincare company Galderma signed a 19,000-square-foot lease at Miami’s 801 Brickell office building to establish a U.S. headquarters, sources with knowledge of the deal told Commercial Observer. 

The firm — which owns skincare brands Cetaphil and Differin as well as botox alternative Dysport — will occupy the full 22nd floor of the 28-story high-rise, the sources added. 

In June, the company, headquartered in Switzerland, announced that it would open a U.S. headquarters to house 150 employees by 2028, without disclosing the footprint of its office. 

“The city’s emergence as a premium destination and a trendsetter in areas closely aligned to our activities, as well as its fast-growing healthcare professional community, makes Miami a natural choice for our U.S. headquarters,” Galderma CEO Flemming Ørnskov said in a statement. 

ColliersStephen Rutchik and Tom Farmer represented landlords Monarch Alternative Capital and Tourmaline Capital Partners

Two years ago, the joint venture purchased the 694,863-square-foot 801 Brickell for $250 million. The building counts Mastercard and BNP Paribas as tenants. 

Representatives for Galderma and the landlords did not respond to requests for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

801 Brickell, Colliers, Galderma, Monarch Alternative Capital, Tourmaline Capital Partners
