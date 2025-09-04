Miami-based real estate investment firm Genesis US Properties has landed $40.89 million of construction financing to build Fort Lauderdale’s first Hotel Indigo, Commercial Observer can first report.

Hall Structured Finance provided the loan for Genesis’ planned 144-room hotel at 2106 South Federal Highway slated for completion in the third quarter of 2027. Hotel Indigo, a brand of individually owned boutique hotels, operates 72 locations in the U.S. with its only South Florida property situated in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

“Hotel Indigo in Fort Lauderdale is located in a high-demand market with strong hospitality fundamentals,” Brad Ferguson, vice president of Hall Structured Finance, said in a statement. “With site work underway and foundations being poured, this marks a significant milestone in bringing a high-quality asset to one of Florida’s most dynamic tourism markets.”

The Fort Lauderdale Hotel Indigo will comprise a 109-space parking garage on the first four floors. Guest amenities will include a restaurant, a bar, an outdoor pool, a fitness center, meeting space and a business center.

Hotel Indigo, which operates under the umbrella of IHG Hotels & Resorts, announced plans last year to double its portfolio over a five-year period. The brand has 174 hotels open globally with 136 properties in the pipeline as of June 30, 2025, according to the Hotel Indigo website.

Officials at Genesis US Properties and IHG Hotels & Resorts did not immediately return requests for comment.

