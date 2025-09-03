Mayor Eric Adams may have his next job lined up, but only if he forfeits his chances for re-election.

Advisers to President Donald Trump have discussed the possibility of offering Adams and Republican Curtis Sliwa roles in the federal government if they agree to back out of the November general election for New York City mayor, clearing the field for Andrew Cuomo to beat front-runner Zohran Mamdani, The New York Times first reported.

Sliwa said he has not been approached by the Trump administration, nor would he consider such a deal out of a sense of duty. The White House, Cuomo and the Adams campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“The White House has not contacted me, and I’m not interested in a job with the White House. My focus is right here in New York,” Sliwa said in a statement. “I’m the only candidate on a major party line who can defeat Mamdani, and I’m committed to carrying this fight through to Election Day. The people of New York City deserve a mayor who truly cares.”

Industry support since the Democratic primary has generally leaned toward the incumbent, Eric Adams. Consensus in the industry says that with multiple candidates running, Mamdani, who currently enjoys a generous lead in the polls, will get a large chunk of the votes in the general election, while the others will divide the balance, giving the democratic socialist an easy win.

In June, after a crowded Democratic primary saw Mamdani emerge the victor, commercial real estate leaders backed away from Cuomo, believing that he would lose to Mamdani a second time. They urged the former governor to leave the race permanently so Adams could scoop up more votes.

In early August, rumors surfaced that Cuomo was in talks with the Trump administration for assistance in beating Mamdani, a stark contrast to the bitter rivalry that took place between Trump and Cuomo during the height of the pandemic. Cuomo has denied the reports.

