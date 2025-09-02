Epiq, a technology and services provider for corporate legal departments, law firms and business professionals, is relocating to 1166 Avenue of the Americas from 777 Third Avenue, landlord representative JLL announced.

The company inked a 10-year, 17,850-square-foot lease at the 44-story Midtown office building owned by Edward J. Minskoff Equities (EJME). The asking rent was not disclosed, but the average asking rent for office space in Midtown Manhattan was $80.07 per square foot, according to Colliers’ August 2025 Manhattan office report.

Matt Astrachan, Dan Turkewitz, Harrison Potter and Nicole Tiger from JLL represented Epiq in this lease deal. JLL’s Paul Glickman, Cynthia Wasserberger, Diana Biasotti and Christine Colley represented the landlord alongside EJME’s Jeffrey Sussman and Matthew Pynn.

“We are thrilled to finalize this new lease at 1166 Avenue of the Americas,” Astrachan said in a statement. “Epiq was drawn to the property’s top-class amenities, committed ownership, proximity to transit and the offerings of Midtown Manhattan.”

1166 Avenue of the Americas stretches from West 45th to West 46th streets. Epiq will occupy part of the building’s 12th floor, where EJME recently completed a revamped amenities space featuring a tenant-only lounge, café and fitness center that are all set to open this month. The timing of the move is unclear.

Other corporate tenants at 1166 Avenue of the Americas include business strategy and solutions firm LEK Consulting, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, management consultant firm FTI Consulting, and global insurance company Axis Capital.

