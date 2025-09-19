Finance   ·   Construction Financing

El-Ad Lands $85M to Build 2.8M-SF Dev in South Florida

The $1 billion development will feature 1,292 apartments in Davie

By September 19, 2025 1:10 pm
reprints
Elad Group's Yitzhak Tshuva and a rendering of The District in Davie project in Davie, Fla.
Elad Group's Yitzhak Tshuva and a rendering of The District in Davie project in Davie, Fla. PHOTO: Shahar Azran/WireImage via Getty Images; RENDERING: Courtesy El-Ad National Properties

El-Ad National Properties secured an $85 million construction loan from Valley National Bank for a mixed-use, 2.8 million-square-foot development in Davie, Fla., the developer announced. 

The District in Davie will include five residential high-rises — ranging from 20 to 24 stories — at 4801 and 4999 South State Road 7, adjacent to Griffin Road, half a mile east of the Florida Turnpike. The $1 billion development will feature 1,292 apartments, 36,000 square feet of restaurants and retail, and 2,650 parking spots in total. 

SEE ALSO: Goldstar Group Lands $81M Multifamily Refi in Maryland

Phase One, which includes the entry promenade, the service access roadways and other common elements, is expected to be completed in December 2026, per a representative for the Boca Raton-based developer.

El-Ad National Properties, part of Israeli billionaire Yitzhak Tshuva’s Elad Group, purchased the 8.2-acre site for $12.8 million in 2021. The parcel previously held a shopping center anchored by BrandsMart USA

In recent years, El-Ad National Properties has focused mostly on luxury condo development in South Florida. In 2023, it boosted a construction loan to $130 million to finish the 183-unit Alina Residences in Boca Raton. Earlier this year, it paid $20 million for a waterfront site in North Bay Village, which will likely be developed into a luxury condominium. 

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.  

