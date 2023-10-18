Finance  ·  Construction
Florida

El-Ad Boosts Loan to $130M to Complete Luxury Boca Project

By October 18, 2023 6:07 pm
reprints
Alina Residences. Rendering: El-Ad National Properties

El-Ad National Properties boosted a construction loan to $130 million to finish the second phase of the Alina Residences in Boca Raton, Fla., property records show.

Construction for the 183-unit condo complex at 310 SE Mizner Boulevard has been underway since September 2022, located just west of the Boca Raton Golf Club, according to filings to Palm Beach County. 

SEE ALSO: Valuation of San Francisco Luxury Apartment Building Dips 49% From 2018: Trepp

The developer, a division of Israeli billionaire Isaac Tshuva’s New York-based Elad Group, secured a $100 million construction loan from Kriss Capital last year. Now, the New York-based private equity firm has upped the loan by $30 million with UMB Bank acting as the administrative agent, per mortgage documents.

The additional debt brings the total financing for the second phase to $130 million. About 70 percent of the units have been sold, and the two-building property is expected to be completed next year, according to a spokesperson for El-Ad.

In 2021, El-Ad completed the first phase of Alina, which featured 121 condo units next door at 200 SE Mizner Boulevard

The Alina project isn’t the only condo project along Mizner Boulevard. Just in August, Penn-Florida Companies also upped a construction loan for The Residences at Mandarin Oriental condo building by $55 million.

The Mandarin Oriental property is part of the 7-acre Via Mizner project, which will be home to a Mandarin Oriental hotel, a luxury rental building, a golf course, and a retail component.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

Alina Residences, El-Ad National Properties, Elad Group, Kriss Capital
The 754-unit NEMA San Fransisco luxury apartment property.
Finance  ·  CMBS
San Francisco

Valuation of San Francisco Luxury Apartment Building Dips 49% From 2018: Trepp

By Andrew Coen
Brian Cohen, CEO of Andover Properties, photographed at their offices in New York, Ny on October3, 2023.
Finance  ·  Features
New York City

Meet the ‘Storage King’ of the USA

By Brian Pascus
Los Angeles-based Dedeaux owns approximately 6 million square feet of industrial space and has an active pipeline of more than 2 million square feet of warehouse space, including distribution sites, truck terminals, trailer yards and cold-storage facilities.
Finance  ·  Refinance
Inland Empire

Dedeaux Lands $190M for SoCal Logistics Portfolio

By Greg Cornfield