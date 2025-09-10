Colliers Acquires Greystone Investment Sales Group in Dallas

In the world of commercial real estate brokerage, the big keep getting bigger.

Colliers announced Tuesday that it has acquired Greystone Sales Group, a Dallas-based brokerage of 25 investment sales professionals specializing in multifamily transactions.

Greystone Sales Group, also known as GREA Dallas, works largely with private and institutional investors across the U.S.

Gil Borok, president and CEO of Colliers, told CO that the deal came together largely due to the growth trajectory of the multifamily sector across the Southwest and the desire of both firms to broaden their service platforms across the Dallas metropolitan area and the national landscape.

Borok added that Dallas’ multifamily market remains one of the strongest in the country due to fundamentals, population growth and consistent investment activity in the multifamily space. He said the new GREA team will be based out of the Dallas office while being fully integrated into Colliers’ national operations.

“The GREA Dallas team brings deep multifamily expertise and a proven track record, enhancing our footprint and strengthening our ability to deliver best-in-class service,” he said.

Borok noted that the GREA team has a multifarious service line across multifamily that advises clients on acquisitions, dispositions, financing and strategy.

“This acquisition adds depth and reach, and reinforces our commitment to invest in this key growth sector and enhance our ability to deliver value in one of the most dynamic asset classes,” he told CO.

Todd Franks, chairman and founding partner of GREA Dallas, said in a statement that Colliers’ “established platform” will enhance his firm’s ability to deliver multifamily services in both Texas and other U.S. regions.

“We are thrilled to become part of a firm that has an exceptional record as one of the world’s most respected real estate service businesses,” Franks said.

Colliers is a global investment management and real estate services firm headquartered in Toronto. The firm has $100 billion in assets under management, 24,000 worldwide professionals, and generated $5 billion in annual revenue last year.

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.