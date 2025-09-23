Investments & Sales

Legacy Partners Buys 320 Vacant Apartments for $92M in SoCal’s San Gabriel Valley

Mesa West Capital provided $69 million in acquisition financing

By September 23, 2025 1:10 pm
Azusa Pacific University President is Adam Morris and the Azusa Pacific campus in Azusa, Calif.
Azusa Pacific University President is Adam Morris and the Azusa Pacific campus in Azusa, Calif. PHOTOS: Courtesy Azusa Pacific University; Kirby Lee/Getty Images

A private Southern California university has sold a vacant apartment building that was once used as student housing. 

Azusa Pacific University (APU), about 25 miles northeast of Los Angeles in the San Gabriel Valley, sold the 320-unit Citrus Place to Legacy Partners for $91.8 million. Mesa West Capital provided Legacy with a $68.5 million acquisition loan for the deal, records show. The Real Deal first reported the news

APU acquired the 1985-built complex at 801 East Alosta Avenue in Azusa, previously dubbed University Village Apartments, in 2015 after receiving nearly $132 million from the California Municipal Finance Authority in tax-exempt financing (which was also used for other university projects). The university used the funds to acquire the property, which at the time was a multifamily complex, for student housing. Though APU ultimately decided to sell because the property was “underutilized,” according to a recent Q&A post to APU’s website. 

“This sale provides a strategic benefit for the university by generating funds to underwrite new and existing academic programs and revitalize the campus, including improvements to student housing,” a spokesperson for APU told CO in an email.

CBRE had marketed the property for sale as a “vacant multifamily community primed for repositioning,” and Legacy Partners plans to begin leasing the property soon, according to a recent Facebook post by the Foster City, Calif.-based firm. Representatives for Mesa West and Legacy Partners did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

APU has sold other multifamily developments in recent years. The university in late 2022 traded a three-property portfolio with a combined 316 units to Positive Investments for $81 million. The proceeds from the sale were directed toward initiatives and projects that “enhance the campus experience of its diverse student population and advance its mission,” per a CBRE notice at the time. 

APU describes itself as a “comprehensive Christian university” offering 150 degree options. The private university has a total enrollment of 6,272 undergraduate and graduate students, according to its website.

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.

