Ares Management has expanded its industrial footprint in South Florida’s Broward County.

The global asset manager’s AIREIT paid $56 million for a 230,976-square-foot warehouse in Weston, Fla., property records show. The building, which was constructed in 1995 on a 15-acre site, sits near the western edge of Broward County at 3245 Meridian Parkway, east of Interstate 75.

The Business Journals first reported the transaction.

The seller, Cabot Properties, purchased the asset called Meridian at Weston for $33 million in 2019.

The recent acquisition marks Ares’ latest foray into South Florida real estate. Last year, the Los Angeles-based firm signed a 10,000-square-foot lease for an office in Miami Beach. In April, the firm purchased a 456,219-square-foot industrial portfolio, also in Broward County, for a combined $120.5 million.

Ares Management has also remained busy on the debt front, providing a $250 million refinancing loan for Stephen Ross’s new luxury rental building in West Palm Beach. It also supplied a $75 million construction loan for the 19,000-seat Miami Freedom Park soccer stadium as well as $413 million for a multifamily and condo project in Miami’s Brickell.

Representatives for Ares and Cabot did not provide for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.