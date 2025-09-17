A joint venture between The Renatus Group and Declaration Partners has secured $47.8 million in construction financing to build a 217,000-square-foot, Class A industrial and self-storage campus in Long Island, Commercial Observer can first report.

Affinius Capital and Axonic Capital provided the first-mortgage capital, while the deal was arranged by JLL’s Scott Aiese and Alex Staikos.

Affinius Capital Managing Director David Greenburg said in a statement that the asset’s location in the eastern shore of Long Island is positioned to serve both year-round residents and seasonal users of self-storage in a market that is defined by “strong supply-demand dynamics and high barriers to entry.”

“We look forward to growing our relationship with The Renatus Group and Declaration Partners as we build on the success of this first collaboration,” he added.

Axonic Capital Managing Director Tyler Kimball added in prepared remarks that the asset is “well located, thoughtfully designed, and meets market demand.”

Located at 8 Midhampton Avenue in Quogue, N.Y. — a village 80 miles east of New York in the Southampton end of Long Island — the asset sits along the Montauk Highway.It will feature two industrial buildings, spanning 60,000 square feet and 65,000 square feet. The campus will also boast a 92,000-square-foot self-storage facility holding approximately 996 units

