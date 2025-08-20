A new Asian restaurant and cocktail bar is coming to Manhattan’s Lower East Side.

SH NY Hospitality Group has signed a 10-year lease to open Tin’s, a hybrid Sheng Jian Bao restaurant and cocktail bar, in 3,600 square feet on the ground floor, lower level and sub-lower level of 109 Ludlow Street, according to tenant broker Lee & Associates NYC. Asking rent was $200 per square foot.

Tin’s will use the ground floor as a Sheng Jian Bao restaurant serving pan-fried crispy soup dumplings, while the lower level will serve as a cocktail bar and the sub-lower level will be a private bar, according to Lee.

The six-story building between Delancey and Rivington streets is owned by Mordehy Haber, who bought 109-111 Ludlow Street in April 2023 for $8.8 million, property records show.

“109 Ludlow was the perfect space for SH NY Hospitality to open its first independent location,” Lee’s Jordan Cohen, who brokered the deal for the tenant along with David Scher, said in a statement. “The separation of space between the ground, lower and sub-lower levels will allow SH NY Hospitality to develop a restaurant, cocktail bar and private bar all at one location.”

Meridian Retail Leasing’s Noam Aziz and Carson Shahrabani represented the landlord in the deal. A spokesperson for Meridian did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while spokespeople for SH NY Hospitality and the landlord could not be reached for comment.

Tin’s is set to open in the Lower East Side spot during the first quarter of 2026, Lee said. The restaurant is the first independent location for SH NY Hospitality, a new company led by Philip Dizard, who was previously managing partner of cocktail bar Shinji’s.

It’s unclear if Tin’s will be replacing juice shop Serotonin Smoothies in its new space, but the restaurant will be below 24 residential units at the building.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.