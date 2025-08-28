Sukoshi, a popular Korean beauty products retailer, has signed a 10-year, 3,000-square-foot lease at 1542 Third Avenue in Manhattan.

This will be the brand’s largest store in New York City, marking its 15th location in North America when it opens in late September, the company said in a statement. Sukoshi aims to open more than 20 new stores total in North America by the end of this year, and 40 by 2026. Sukoshi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SEE ALSO: Popular Bakery Sunday Morning to Open Second NYC Location in NoMad

Cassie Durand and Aylin Gucalp from CBRE represented the tenant in the lease agreement with landlord Empire State Realty Trust. CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It is unclear who brokered the deal for Empire State Realty Trust as the firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The New York Business Journal first reported this deal.

The asking rent was not disclosed. However, the average asking rent for retail space along Third Avenue was $258 per square foot during the second quarter of 2025, according to CBRE data.

Also known as The Gotham, 1542 Third Avenue is a 25-story, mixed-use retail and luxury residential condominium building on the Upper East Side. There are three retail spaces that also include a Starbucks, and the building is home to 239 residential units.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.