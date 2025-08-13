Streetwear Label Stealth Takes 5K SF at Greenpoint’s 67 West Street

Brooklyn-based streetwear label Stealth NY is set to open its third Brooklyn location in Greenpoint, Commercial Observer has learned.

Stealth, which offers unique apparel and accessories, has signed a lease for approximately 5,000 square feet at Pearl Realty Management’s Greenpoint Terminal Market, according to broker The Roebling Group. Asking rent was $45 per square foot.

Greenpoint Terminal Market — a former soundstage turned into a 14-acre, six-block complex along the Greenpoint waterfront — has an official address of 67 West Street. Stealth’s new store will be located within the complex at 59 Noble Street, Roebling said.

The deal represents the label’s third location in Brooklyn, joining 349 Kent Avenue in Williamsburg and 435 Bushwick Avenue in Bushwick, according to its website.

Stealth’s new space in Greenpoint will act as its headquarters and combine retail and office space for “e-commerce fulfillment and brand experience functions,” Roebling said.

“We were looking for a space that could grow with the brand — part showroom, part lab, part warehouse,” Francisco Ortega, co-founder of Stealth, said in a statement. “This location gives us authenticity and flexibility — exactly what we need as we scale.”

The length of the lease was unclear. Corey Cohen, founder of Roebling, brokered the deal for both the tenant and the landlord. A spokesperson for Pearl Realty did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

News of the deal comes after two other tenants recently joined Greenpoint Terminal Market, including padel club Padel& Greenpoint, which took 20,000 square feet in April, and Goodland Pickleball, which signed a lease for 12,000 square feet in November.

Both Padel& and Goodland turned the former soundstage spaces once operated by Seret Studios into “state-of-the-art indoor sports facilities,” according to Roebling.

“The deals signed by Goodland Pickleball and Padel& highlight the market’s enthusiasm for adaptive reuse of these former soundstages,” Cohen said in a statement. “With the decline in film and production activity in New York — driven by studios relocating to markets with more favorable tax incentives — these high-quality spaces are ripe for transformation.”

“Greenpoint Terminal Market is seizing this opportunity by repositioning these unique industrial assets into flexible, mixed-use environments that attract creative and experiential tenants seeking both character and scale,” Cohen added.

