Restaurant Fer Inks 2,500-SF Lease in Long Island City

Fer, a restaurant chain serving artisanal Chinese soul food, has signed a 15-year, 2,482-square-foot lease in the retail space of Tishman Speyer’s luxury rental at 28-10 Jackson Avenue in Long Island City, restaurant broker RTL told Commercial Observer.

The asking rent was not disclosed, but asking rent for retail space in Long Island City typically ranges from $30 to $90 per square foot, according to LoopNet.

Thomas Galo of RTL represented Fer in the lease negotiations.

“I’ve now had the privilege of working with the Fer team on two properties, and I could not be more thrilled for their continued growth and success,” Galo said in a statement. “Long Island City is a vibrant neighborhood and Fer only adds to that rich community fabric. With deep experience in the LIC market, I was confident I could find them the best space to fuel their momentum and bring their dishes to even more people.”

Tishman Speyer was represented in-house by Reed Zukerman.

“We look forward to welcoming Fer to Jackson Park,” Zukerman said in an email to CO. “FER is the perfect addition to the exciting and diverse lineup of culinary options we’ve assembled to serve the Long Island City neighborhood.”

Tishman Speyer’s rental building at 28-10 Jackson Avenue is also known as Jackson Park. The development was completed in 2019 and features 1,871 luxury apartments in three glass towers, a five-story, 50,000-square-foot clubhouse and a private one-and-a-half acre park.

Fer has two other Long Island City locations at 41-10 29th Street and 43-18 Crescent Street.

“Fer was born out of our desire to serve New York City’s growing communities of diverse cultural and ethnic backgrounds, connecting people with intricately made dishes,” Nigel Huang, the owner and founder of Fer, said in the statement. “Long Island City has embraced us with open arms since we opened our first location, and we look forward to introducing our comforting and delicious cuisine to even more people very soon.”

