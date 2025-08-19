A St. Louis-based insurance firm is establishing its first New York City office in the Plaza District.

Reinsurance Group of America signed a lease for 17,458 square feet on the 16th floor of Blackstone’s 36-story building at 65 East 55th Street, according to tenant broker Avison Young.

The length of the lease and the asking rent were not disclosed, but the average asking rent in Midtown in July was $82.84 per square foot, according to a report from CBRE.

Reinsurance Group of America will be moving into the building starting in the first quarter of 2025, Avison Young said.

“This was a highly intricate leasing transaction, and we could not be more pleased to have helped RGA secure a first-class office space to mark this milestone as they enter New York City for the first time with a physical presence,” Avison Young’s Larry Zuckerman, who repped the tenant with Jeff Burger, said in a statement. “Park Avenue Tower, with its highly efficient floor plates, will provide state-of-the-art offerings…making the workplace a truly exceptional place for the employee experience.”

Scott Silverstein of Perform Properties, formerly known as EQ Office, negotiated on behalf of Blackstone alongside Newmark‘s Jared Horowitz and Brent Ozarowski.

Silverstein and Newmark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants in the building include Panagram Structured Asset Management with 15,436 square feet and Quilvest Capital Partners with 16,515 square feet in January 2022, Commercial Observer previously reported.

