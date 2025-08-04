Tech Firm Prepared 911 Inks 7K-SF Lease at 101 Fifth Avenue

AI-powered emergency response solutions provider Prepared 911 has signed a five-year, 7,080-square-foot lease at 101 Fifth Avenue, landlord representative Platinum Commercial, which is part of the brokerage Platinum Properties, told Commercial Observer.

The asking rent was $73 per square foot for the full-floor space. This lease brings the 11-story commercial building to full occupancy, Platinum said. Prepared 911’s current address is listed on its LinkedIn page as 575 Lexington Avenue. It is unclear when the firm will move to its new office.

Steven Evans and Emre Bozkurt of Platinum Commercial represented the landlord, The Eretz Group, in this deal. Keaton McCann and David Mainthow from Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant. C&W did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Flatiron has always been a thriving neighborhood for both tech innovation and creative industries, but this has picked up even more so in the last 12 months, and we couldn’t be happier to welcome Prepared 911 to their new home,” Evans said in a statement. “By leveraging our market expertise and extensive network, and aligning that with demand for flexible office space, we successfully secured a lease that brought the building to full capacity.”

Other tenants at 101 Fifth Avenue include venture capital firm Vine Ventures and investment bank LUMA Partners. The building’s retail space is occupied by the clothing store Zara.

