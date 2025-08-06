NY State’s Office of General Services Takes 44K SF at 1 New York Plaza

The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) has signed a 10-year, 44,009-square-foot lease at 1 New York Plaza, according to a second-quarter report from the Alliance For Downtown New York, a nonprofit group that manages the business improvement district.

Brookfield’s 1 New York Plaza — also known as 1 Water Street — is a 50-story tower with 2.58 million square feet of Class A office space. The Financial District building opened in 1970, and offers floor plates of up to around 46,000 square feet. Brookfield recently spent $15 million to renovate the building’s retail concourse.

The asking rent on this latest lease was unavailable. A CRED iQ article about a 2022 bankruptcy filing by Revlon, a tenant in the building, found that its rent at the time was $55.98 per square foot, and that this rent was “among the highest of all the tenants at 1 New York Plaza.” According to the piece, Revlon as of 2022 occupied 107,121 square feet in the building over three separate floors on a lease that expires in June 2030.

It is unclear who represented both parties in the OGS transaction.

Other tenants at 1 New York Plaza include Morgan Stanley, sustainable architecture and interior design firm Spacesmith and the law firm Fried Frank.

On the New York State website, OGS is listed as a tenant at the Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office Building at 163 West 125th Street in Harlem. It is unclear if this deal is for additional office space or a complete relocation, and when OGS will be moving into its new office.

Brookfield and OGS did not immediately respond to requests for information.

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.