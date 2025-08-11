Dwight Capital Refis N.J. Apartments With $28M HUD Loan

New Jersey developer Fadi Samaan has sealed $27.7 million of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)-backed debt to refinance a newly built multifamily asset in Passaic, N.J., Commercial Observer has learned.

Dwight Capital closed the HUD 223(f) loan for the 104-unit Station at Passaic property completed in 2024. Jonathan Pomper and Noah Greenwald originated the financing for Dwight.

Samaan said in a statement that the loan process from Dwight was “streamlined from start to finish” and marked one of the “smoothest experiences” he has had executing a transaction.

The HUD loan retires past construction debt, funds non-critical repairs, establishes a replacement reserve account for ongoing capital improvements and draws on accrued equity built up since the construction loan, according to Dwight.

Located at 99-11 Passaic Street, Station at Passaic consists of 96 two-bedroom apartments and eight one-bedroom units. The property also comprises 7,813 square feet of commercial space, which includes a Pachos Mini Market that debuted last October.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.