Music School Takes 4K SF at Chelsea Landmark

Music school The Practice Room has signed a 10-year lease for 4,000 square feet at 521 West 26th Street in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood.

The asking rent was $45 per square foot, according to Carrie Henrichson, the owner of The Practice Room, which will be taking the full seventh floor.

John Roesch at Meridian Retail Leasing represented the landlord, Joseph Schik, who owns four contiguous buildings on the block, said Roesch. Yossi Capland at Compass repped the tenant. (The building uses addresses from 513 to 531 West 26th Street, according to PropertyShark.)

Roesch said that the space had been a challenge to lease as a conventional office, leading Meridian to seek alternative uses.

“It was tough to find traditional office tenants,” said Roesch. “That’s why we were thinking outside the box and decided to target other uses that complement the neighborhood. We created a plan of attack to fill this building with creative uses connected to music, wellness and art.”

The Practice Room will be relocating from its current home at 205 10th Avenue and expanding from a 650-square-foot retail space in what Henrichson called “full glow-up mode.”

In addition to traditional group and private lessons for all ages in various instruments, songwriting and performance, the school will add classes for kids that include “Mic Drop: The Art of Karaoke,” “Tell Me More: Broadway Lab” and “K-Pop Demon Hunter Vocal Group.”

The Practice Room will open at its new location on Sept. 4.

The 138,000-square-foot property at 521 West 26th Street was included in a multi-block landmark designation by the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission in 2020, making it part of the West Chelsea Historic District.

Schik, as 513 West 26th Realty, secured a $25.66 million refinancing for the property from Apple Bank in 2023, according to public records.

Other tenants in the building include longevity lab and gym Eternal, art galleries Seizan Gallery New York and Hollis Taggart, aquarium design firm Okeanos Aquascaping and pinball machine supplier Crazy Levi’s Pinball.

Traded was first to report the lease.

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.