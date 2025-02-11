Eternal Takes 12K SF at 525 West 26th Street for Fitness Center

A new longevity lab and gym, Eternal, will open its first location in Chelsea.

Eternal, which focuses on high-performance training, health management and longevity, has signed a 10-year lease for 12,000 square feet at Joseph Schik’s 525 West 26th Street, according to landlord broker Meridian Capital Group. Asking rent was $55 per square foot.

“We are excited to have such an advanced company in the building and we look forward to seeing how they can help shape the future of health, wellness and longevity,” Meridian’s John Roesch, who brokered the deal for the landlord along with Sara Lamstein, said in a statement to Commercial Observer.

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)’s Michael Azarian, James Ariola and Kassie Wallace brokered the deal for the tenant. A spokesperson for C&W did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while spokespeople for Eternal and Schik could not be reached for comment.

Eternal was created by entrepreneur Alex Mather, who founded sports media company The Athletic that was purchased by the New York Times for $550 million in 2022, Meridian said.

Eternal’s platform will provide members with a curated fitness regimen based on their biometrics. The company was funded in a $15 million seed round led by Lightspeed, Courtside Ventures, Treble Capital and Next Ventures, according to a LinkedIn post.

Eternal is set to launch in both New York City and San Francisco, with its Chelsea location opening in the spring, according to its website.

“Eternal will be a strong anchor for this highly fitness-driven neighborhood,” Lamstein told CO. “Their unique, innovative approach will make this a standout destination in Chelsea.”

The building between 10th and 11th avenues is currently home to contemporary art gallery Seizan Gallery New York.

