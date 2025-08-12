Minrav Files Plans for 65-Unit Resi Neighbor to StuyTown

StuyTown might be looking at some light competition.

Minrav Development, the developer behind the 36-story condo project VU New York, has filed plans for a mixed-use building with 65 residential units at 345 East 17th Street between First and Second avenues, right by the western edge of the multi-acre apartment complex formerly known as Stuyvesant Town.

Crain’s New York was first to report the filing.

The proposed 37,000-square-foot Gramercy Park development would rise 13 stories and include a parking area on the second floor for 33 bicycles. The filing notes that there is currently a low-rise, single-story building with 28,937 square feet on the site.

Moti Haber — whose exact relationship to Minrav is unclear — filed the permits with Stephen Conte of StudioSC Architecture, according to Marketproof.

Israel Discount Bank of New York provided $26.5 million in financing, according to public records.

Minrav purchased the site from CIM Group in 2020 for $12 million, a loss from the $13 million CIM paid Beth Israel Medical Center for the site in 2017, according to records. Minrav, as 305 First Ave Owner, also bought the neighboring site at 305-311 First Avenue in 2020 for $28.5 million. The company filed plans for a 10-story, 50-unit residential project at 305 First Avenue, between 17th and 18th streets, in 2021, with SLCE Architects the architecture firm of record, Crain’s reports. According to StreetEasy, the site is still a vacant lot.

Minrav Development did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This article was updated to include information from Conte.

