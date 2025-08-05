Finance   ·   Refinance

Mesa West Refis Denver-Area Apartments With $52M Loan

By August 5, 2025 6:30 am
Mesa West Capital's Brian Hirsh and Canyon Reserve at the Ranch, Westminster, Colo.
Mesa West Capital's Brian Hirsh and Canyon Reserve at the Ranch, Westminster, Colo. PHOTOS: Courtesy Mesa West Capital

An affiliate of Crow Holdings Capital has sealed a $52 million loan to refinance a multifamily asset in suburban Denver, Commercial Observer has learned.

Mesa West Capital has provided the floating-rate loan for the development firm’s 256-unit Canyon Reserve at the Ranch property in Westminster, Colo.

Crow Holdings acquired the 1984-built garden style apartment complex in 2022 for $93.5 million from Continental Realty Group, who had acquired it for $48.9 million in 2017, Denver Business Journal previously reported

Located at 2890 West 116th Place 15 miles from Downtown Denver, the 17-building complex underwent property improvements in 2022. Community amenities include a pool, outdoor grilling area, fitness center and dog park. 

“There is a compelling supply-demand dynamic in Westminster, where new construction has been moderate compared to the significant wave of supply that’s impacted broader Denver,” Brian Hirsh, central region head of originations, said in a statement. “With the recent repositioning of the asset and strengthening market fundamentals, the property is well-positioned for outsized performance.”

Officials at Crow Holdings did not immediately return a request for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

Brian Hirsh, Crow Holdings, Mesa West Capital
