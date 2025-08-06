Mandarin-Immersion Montessori School Coming to Park Slope

Ms. Lam Montessori, a Montessori school that offers Mandarin language immersion, has signed an 11,400-square-foot lease for 15 years at 125 Fifth Avenue in Park Slope, Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned.

The team of Eddie Mamiye from MOD Commercial Realty and Neal Ohm from Newmark represented both parties, according to Mamiye.

The school will occupy 3,800 square feet each on the ground floor, second floor and a lower level, and will also make use of the building’s rooftop.

The asking rent was $70 per square foot. The building is owned by the Wolf family, according to Mamiye.

According to public records, Joseph Buzio Jr. sold 125 Fifth Avenue to 125 Prop LLC in July 2012 for $4 million. The building formerly housed an outlet of NY Kids Club, which offers preschool, day camps, and other services and facilities for children.

This will be the fifth Brooklyn outlet for Ms. Lam Montessori, according to the school’s website, joining three schools in Williamsburg — at 133 North Eighth Street, 2 North Fifth Street, and 89A Kent Avenue — and one in Brooklyn Heights, at 81 Atlantic Avenue. Ms. Lam also operates in Taiwan.

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.