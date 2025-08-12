Mamo Italian Restaurant Takes 7K SF at 885 Third Avenue

Midtown is getting ready to say “benvenuto!” to a staple of the SoHo restaurant scene.

Mamo will open a new location at the SL Green-owned 885 Third Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, which is also known as “The Lipstick Building.” The New York Post first reported this lease.

The restaurant will take over a space once occupied by the shuttered Wolfgang’s Steakhouse. Mamo will occupy 5,000 square feet on the ground floor and 2,000 square feet on the lower level of the 32-story Class A office tower.

“Following a thorough marketing process with strong interest from multiple parties, we’re excited to welcome Mamo,” Newmark broker Adam Weinblatt, who represented the landlord in this deal, told Commercial Observer via email. “Their elevated yet approachable vibe is a rare and welcome addition to this corner of Midtown.”

The length of the lease was not disclosed. However, the New York Post noted that Wolfgang’s had occupied the space for 15 years before closing in 2009. The asking rent was $550,000 per year, according to Weinblatt.

CBRE’s Spencer Levy represented Mamo in this lease.

“Mamo’s blend of fine-dining excellence, SoHo cool and world-renowned hospitality uniquely fit SL Green’s vision to revitalize the iconic Lipstick Building,” Levy said via email.

SL Green acquired 885 Third Avenue in 2007 as part of a joint venture with Gramercy Capital for $317 million. The building was originally developed by Hines in 1985. SL Green took full control of the building in 2020.

Some of the office tenants occupying 885 Third Avenue include healthcare provider and cancer researcher Memorial Sloan Kettering, law firm Reitler Kailas & Rosenblatt and business consultant EuroConsult.

