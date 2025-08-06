Law Firm Levi & Korsinsky Signs 17K-SF Lease at 33 Whitehall Street

Levi & Korsinskly, a law firm that represents alleged victims of stock fraud, has taken over 17,421 square feet at 33 Whitehall Street.

The length of the lease was not disclosed. Traded, which first noted the deal, said that the asking rent was $48 per square foot.

The landlord was represented by Jeff Szczapa of JLL, while the tenant was represented by Raymond Balassiano, Wayne Siegel and Daniel Lolai from LSL Advisors.

Levi & Korsinskly, JLL and LSL did not respond to requests for comment.

It is unclear if this is a lease renewal or a move from another office. 33 Whitehall is listed as the address for the law firm on its website.

33 Whitehall Street is also known as the Broad Financial Center, and is most recognizable for its blue glass facade. The 30-story office building, located in Manhattan’s Financial District, is owned by Stawski Partners. The building offers tenants an atrium lobby, column-free spaces, and views stretching from Governors Island to the Verrazzano Bridge.

Other companies that call 33 Whitehall Street home include cloud computing provider CoreWeave; news, entertainment, lifestyle and technology content company Pleroma Media; and the law firm Russo & Gold.

