Invesco Real Estate started 2025 hot and is continuing its investment run into the second half of the year.

Sixth Street Partners and Madera Residential have secured $390.1 million in acquisition financing from Invesco to buy six Class A multifamily properties in Houston that hold nearly 2,000 combined units, Commercial Observer can first report.

No broker was listed on the transaction.

The financing will help the joint venture acquire Domain at City Centre, La Maison River Oaks, Chelsea Museum District, Vantage Med Center and Montrose at Buffalo Bayou, which hold a combined 1,967 units across Houston.

Charlie Rose, the global head of credit for Invesco, described Sixth Street and Madera Residential in a statement as two of “the largest, most active and most sophisticated” global real estate investment firms. He touted the growth potential the portfolio presents across the Houston metropolitan area.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Sixth Street Partners and Madera Residential to optimize the capital structure for this high-quality portfolio of institutional quality multifamily properties in an attractive growth market,” he said.

Rose worked closely with Mason Gilmore, Invesco’s senior director of structured investments, to spearhead the deal, the firm told CO.

The financing marks an exclamation point on Invesco’s desire to remain active in the credit markets in 2025. The global investment powerhouse, which has $88 billion in assets, announced earlier this month that its credit arm extended $2.3 billion in U.S. and European capital commitments across 30 unique deals during the first half of the year.

Of those loans, roughly 80 percent were made up of multifamily and industrial deals.

