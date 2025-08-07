Harlem Furniture Signs 24K-SF Lease For Third NYC Outlet

Harlem Furniture has signed a lease for 24,000 square feet at 250 Willis Avenue in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.

The asking rent was $35 per square foot.

Miles Sabbagh, Marc Sitt and Nathan Aballi with KSR brokered the transaction for both the tenant and the property owner.

This will be Harlem Furniture’s second Bronx location, joining their outlet at 560 Exterior Street in the borough’s Concourse neighborhood. There is also a Harlem Furniture at 12 West 125th Street in Harlem.

The lease is for 10 years with options, according to Sabbagh.

The three-story property at 250 Willis Avenue was built in 1923, and consists of 50,710 square feet, according to public records. Pioneer Supermarket is also a tenant there.

250 Medina Realty LLC sold 250 Willis Avenue to JRM 250 Realty LLC in March 2019 for $7.3 million, according to public records.

In June 2024, Traded noted that Jose R. Medina, “represented by JRM 250 Realty LLC,” refinanced 250 Willis Avenue for $6.8 million with a loan from NewBank, and that the loan “follows a previous loan from NewBank that had an original amount of $7.3 million.”

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.