Indoor playground Funzy Play Family Club and pilates studio Breathe Pilates are moving into TF Cornerstone’s new Malt Drive residential development in Queens’ Hunter’s Point South community.

In the largest deal, Funzy Play, a “play-to-learn” family club for both parents and children, signed a lease for 4,969 square feet at 2-20 Malt Drive in the development’s South Tower, according to the landlord.

The family club, which offers a range of activities, classes, programs and events, will open in its new spot in December, TF Cornerstone said. Funzy Play has one other location at 133-33 39th Avenue in Flushing, Queens, according to its website.

“Malt Drive is the perfect location for families thanks to its built-in community and wide array of family-focused amenities,” Maggie Wang, principal at Funzy Play, said in a statement. “With over 1,300 rental units and thoughtfully designed outdoor spaces like Malt Drive Park — which features playgrounds, a dog run and an open lawn — we couldn’t imagine a better spot for our newest location.”

Meanwhile, Breathe Pilates, which offers various pilates and strengthening classes, signed a lease for 2,658 square feet at 2-21 Malt Drive in the development’s North Tower, according to TF Cornerstone. Breathe Pilates will open its first location at the Hunter’s Point South site in early 2026.

“We’re honored to join the Hunters Point South community and look forward to bringing our first fitness and relaxation location to enhance the lives of residents,” Evan Nowak, principal at Breathe Pilates, said in a statement.

The lengths of the leases and asking rents were unclear, but a report from Matthews Real Estate Investment Services found retail rents in Queens averaged $60 per square foot in 2024.

Chibeca Real Estate’s Lip Fei Jiang brokered the deal for Funzy Play, while RTL’s Thomas Galo represented Breathe Pilates. TF Cornerstone was represented in-house in both deals. Galo did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Jiang could not be reached for comment.

TF Cornerstone’s 1.4 million-square-foot Malt Drive development was completed this year, featuring 1,386 new rental apartments and 25,000 square feet of retail on a new street in Hunter’s Point South.

“We’re looking forward to building on our fantastic offerings at Malt Drive with these two new additions,” Steve Gonzalez, vice president of retail leasing at TF Cornerstone, said in a statement.

“Malt Drive is designed to be a thriving, community-driven development with amenities for residents of all ages — including playrooms, expansive waterfront parks and state-of-the-art fitness centers,” Gonzalez added. “Breathe Pilates and Funzy Play will fit right in with this vision.”

Other retail tenants at Malt Drive include Stepping Stone Cafe, nail salon Dear Sundays, Asian restaurant FER and Jojo & Co. Pet Club.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.