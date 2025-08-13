Freedom Plaza Puts Workers First — That’s Why I Support It

As the president of a union that represents tens of thousands of workers across New York City and the United States, and as a longtime New Yorker who calls the East Side of Manhattan home, I’ve spent my life fighting for the dignity of working people. That’s why I am proud to support Soloviev and Mohegan’s Freedom Plaza development.

This project represents one of the most significant opportunities in a generation to create good, union jobs for working New Yorkers. No other currently proposed development in New York City comes close.

SEE ALSO: Caesars Palace Times Square Gets Mixed Support at Public Hearing

We’re talking about 25,900 union construction jobs and 13,400 permanent union positions. These aren’t hypothetical numbers; this is the type of job creation that is worth the fight, providing strong wages, family-sustaining benefits and workplace protections. These jobs can help people build a life, raise a family and retire with dignity. That’s what this project offers — and that’s why it has my full support.

These aren’t promises made in a vacuum. Freedom Plaza’s developers have already signed memorandums of understanding with 31 labor organizations and workforce development partners. These include the Building and Construction Trades Council of Greater New York, which represents more than 100,000 tradespeople in this city. They also include SEIU 32BJ — the country’s largest property service workers union — the Hotel and Gaming Trades Council, District Council 9 and the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 30.

When unions of this size and strength step forward to support a project, it means one thing: The planning process respected and included working people, and will continue to respect and include them in the execution.

Freedom Plaza also includes something New York urgently needs: housing — and not just market-rate towers, but truly affordable and accessible options. The plan includes more than 1,000 new apartments, with more than 500 permanently affordable units on-site. That means working families and individuals will have access to homes they can actually afford, in a vibrant, walk-to-work neighborhood with childcare, public spaces and essential services. With an on-site daycare center, a food market, ground-floor retail and direct access to a new 4.77-acre public park, Freedom Plaza is building more than housing — it’s also building a community working people can afford.

This project isn’t just about job numbers or housing units, but about long-term impact, equity and economic strength. It will generate nearly $1 billion in annual tax revenue to fund public services New Yorkers rely on, including schools, transit and sanitation. It will stimulate billions in direct, indirect and induced economic activity across the five boroughs. That’s not just good for business; it’s good for workers, families and the future of New York City.

The developers have also made real commitments to inclusive economic growth. Through focused engagement with minority- and women-owned business enterprises (MWBEs) and local-first purchasing, Freedom Plaza is ensuring that MWBEs and small neighborhood businesses are prioritized.

As a labor leader, I’ve seen what happens when working people are considered at the start. And I’ve seen the transformative power of union jobs and inclusive economic development. Freedom Plaza offers both.

To those who ask whether New York needs a development of this scale, I say this: New York needs a path forward. Our city is still recovering from the economic trauma of the pandemic. We are grappling with rising inequality, rising costs of living and a growing sense among working people that they are being left behind. We don’t just need bold ideas — we need bold action. This is bold action, resulting in more union jobs, more housing and more tax revenue for New Yorkers.

More is more!

I’ve lived in New York most of my life. I’ve seen developments come and go. Some have benefited working people. Others have only displaced them. Freedom Plaza is different. It’s being built with workers, not on top of them. It’s a project informed by our values: equity, inclusion, solidarity and opportunity. And it’s a chance for us to say loud and clear that we are a city that still believes in the dignity of work.

That’s a message worth sending. That’s a vision we should all be fighting for. It’s the type of project we need to be building. And that’s why I’m proud to stand in support of Freedom Plaza for my members, for my neighbors and for this great city.

Stuart Appelbaum is president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union and president of the Jewish Labor Committee.