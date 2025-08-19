EverWonder Studio, a content studio and production company, and Front Office Sports, a sports media and news organization, are taking more space at the Moinian Group’s 450-460 Park Avenue South.

EverWonder, which focuses on documentaries and brand partnerships, and Front Office, which covers the intersection of sports, business and culture, have together signed a seven-year renewal and expanded to 23,564 shared square feet at the 12-story Midtown building, according to Moinian.

The two companies, which often collaborate on projects such as the Netflix documentary film “Untold: The Fall of Favre,” originally had 15,500 square feet at 450-460 Park.

Meanwhile, mobile carrier service Cape, which offers cellular service with enhanced security and privacy features, signed a five-year renewal and expanded to 15,500 square feet at the Midtown property, Moinian said. Cape started with 8,000 square feet at the building.

“We are thrilled to continue to accommodate the growth of EverWonder Studio, Front Office Sports and Cape at the building, which has showcased strong leasing momentum over the course of the year,” Omar Sozkesen, vice president of commercial leasing at Moinian, said in a statement.

“The accessible location, coupled with the flexible and customizable floorplans, continues to attract businesses across varying industries, and we look forward to continuing our expansion of our tenant community over the coming months,” Sozkesen added.

The asking rent was unclear, but asking rent at the building was $60 per square foot as recently as last August.

CBRE’s Sacha Zarba and Conor Krup brokered the deal for EverWonder and Front Office, while Cape was represented by CBRE’s Scott Sloves and Rob Wizenberg. Gregg Rothkin, Jared London, Hayden Pascal, Taylor Walker and Keegan Schenk, also from CBRE, represented the landlord in both deals.

“The continued commitment and expansion of EverWonder Studio, Front Office Sports and Cape is a testament to hands-on ownership and the quality of 450-460 Park Avenue South, which is located in one of Manhattan’s hottest submarkets, surrounded by transit, dining and entertainment, and attracts established business tenants looking for an office that will support their workforce,” CBRE’s Rothkin said in a statement.

Spokespeople for EverWonder, Front Office and Cape did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other tenants of Moinian’s office building on the corner of East 31st Street and Park Avenue South include makeup brand Merit Beauty, mergers and acquisitions firm Equiteq and coworking firm WeWork.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.