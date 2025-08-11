We’re about to find out the real meaning of “Disney adult.”

The developers behind Disney’s first master-planned residential community have secured a nine-figure construction package to build the initial phase in Southern California.

InterVest Capital Partners and Builders Capital provided a $160 million loan for the sprawling development named Cotino in Coachella Valley’s City of Rancho Mirage, between Palm Springs and Palm Desert. The loan has a $27 million re-advance component for total proceeds of $187 million.

EC Rancho Mirage Holdings — an entity led by the heads of Clarity Real Estate and Epta Development’s U.S. affiliate (EDC) — is building Cotino as part of the Storyliving by Disney venture and in collaboration with DMB Development. Marketing materials explain the community, “managed by Disney cast members,” will eventually feature 1,900 homes and condos, along with a 24-acre lagoon, a private club set to open this fall and a town retail center set to open next year.

Standard Cotino homes start at $2 million, with the larger homes starting at $4 million. Select home sites for residents at least 55 years old start from the “upper $1 millions,” according to recent reports.

A Walker & Dunlop team — including Sean Reimer, Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Keith Kurland, Adam Schwartz, Dustin Stolly, Ari Hirt and Christopher de Raet — represented the borrower and announced the financing on Monday.

Representatives for Disney’s corporate office, as well as representatives for the lenders, did not immediately return requests for comment.

Clarity is a private equity firm with more than $3 billion in acquisitions. EDC is a family office investment and development firm based in Canada.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.