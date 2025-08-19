Investments & Sales

Cofinance Group, Kings Capital Acquire Mixed-Use Building in SoHo for $21M

By August 19, 2025 2:56 pm
reprints
392 West Broadway.
392 West Broadway. PHOTO: Propertyshark

The Luxembourg-based Cofinance Group, along with real estate investment firm Kings Capital, has acquired a mixed-use building in SoHo for $21 million, according to city records made public Friday.

The joint venture, through the entity 392 West Broadway Owner, purchased the five-story commercial and residential building at 392 West Broadway from California-based LLC 392 Dirty Building Holdings, records show.

SEE ALSO: Hotel That Hosted Dylan and the Stones Sells for $23M

Alexandre de Montebello, head of U.S. operations at Cofinance Group, signed the deal for the buyer, while Joseph Rust from accounting firm Prager Metis signed for the seller, according to records.

“Cofinance Group and Kings Capital are pleased to announce the purchase of 392 West Broadway, a mixed-use asset in prime SoHo with a total of 19,315 buildable square feet,” the JV partners said in a statement to Commercial Observer.

“The 50/50 joint venture is planning on converting the building to a boutique, luxury condominium designed by Workshop/APD that will embrace the true character and essence of historic SoHo,” the partners added.

It’s unclear who brokered the deal. Rust did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Built in 1872, the SoHo building between Broome and Spring streets comprises four commercial units on the first through fourth floors, and one residential unit on the top floor.

Current retail tenants at the property include clothing store 7 For All Mankind and retail brand Silk Laundry. Meanwhile, the residential unit on the top floor is a 1,400-square-foot loft studio renting for $8,500 per month, according to StreetEasy.

It’s unclear what Cofinance Group intends to do with 392 West Broadway, but the firm’s other New York City properties include the 41-story residential building at 500 West 43rd Street in Hell’s Kitchen, and the three-story mixed-use property at 336 State Street in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn, according to its website.

And, in 2023, Cofinance Group sold the three-story commercial building at 137 Second Avenue in the East Village for $20 million, Crain’s New York Business reported at the time.

Update: This story has been updated to include that Kings Capital was part of the joint venture with Cofinance Group.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

392 West Broadway, Alexandre de Montebello, Joseph Rust, 392 Dirty Building Holdings, Cofinance Group, Kings Capital, Prager Metis
Henry Kallan of Library Hotel Collection and The Washington Square Hotel at 103 Waverly Place.
Hospitality · Investments & Sales
New York City

Hotel That Hosted Dylan and the Stones Sells for $23M

By Larry Getlen
The Domain Companies co-CEO Matthew Schwartz and Astoria and Long Island City, Queens.
Industrial · Investments & Sales
New York City

Long Island City Development Footprint Sells for $27M

By Larry Getlen
Seaport Entertainment Group CEO, President and Chairman Anton Nikodemus, and a rendering of the proposed project at 250 Water Street.
Mixed-Use · Investments & Sales
New York City

Howard Hughes Saga Ends as Seaport Site Sells At a Loss

By Larry Getlen