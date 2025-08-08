Asian fusion restaurant Chi Chicken is set to open its first Manhattan location in the Flatiron District.

The eatery, which serves soup-based hot pot, has signed a 10-year lease for 2,500 square feet at Windsor Management’s 37 West 26th Street, according to tenant broker Lee & Associates NYC. Asking rent was $120 per square foot.

The deal represents Chi Chicken’s second overall location after opening its first spot at 42-59 Hunter Street in Long Island City, Queens, last year.

Chi Chicken will open at the base of Windsor’s 12-story office building between Fifth Avenue and Avenue of the Americas in November 2026, according to Lee.

Lee’s Catherine O’Toole, Stephanie Moore, David Scher and Jordan Cohen brokered the deal for the tenant, while the landlord was represented in-house.

“We’re excited to have advised Chi Chicken in its expansion into the Manhattan market,” O’Toole said in a statement. “Chi Chicken will fit perfectly in the growing Flatiron retail and dining corridor.”

A spokesperson for Windsor did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while a spokesperson for Chi Chicken could not be reached for comment.

Built in 1908, 37 West 26th Street covers 129,473 square feet and contains three commercial units on the ground floor and office space on the upper floors.

Office tenants of the Flatiron building include ID card and security system provider Idesco and US One Driving School, while nightclub The Flatiron Room and lounge La Vibra occupy the other ground-floor retail spaces.

