ID Card Company Idesco Renews at 37 West 26th Street

ID card and security system provider Idesco is hanging onto its Midtown South office at 37 West 26th Street.

The company, founded in New York City in 1943, signed a seven-year lease renewal for 7,260 square feet on the 10th floor of the 12-story building between Broadway and Avenue of the Americas, New York Business Journal first reported. Idesco has been at the property since at least 1987, according to state records.

It’s unclear what the asking rent was, but the average asking rent in Midtown South was $81.99 per square foot in the third quarter of 2023, according to Colliers’ most recent Manhattan office report.

Joseph Armano of Armano Real Estate, who represented Idesco in the deal, wrote in an email that the renewal “provided a solution for the tenant which allowed for stability through a seven-year lease and flexibility through a termination option.”

It’s unclear who represented owner Kiamie Princess Marion Realty in the deal, but Matt Kiamie and Phillip Kiamie Jr. of property manager Windsor Management are the leasing agents for the building, according its website.

Representatives for Kiamie Princess Marion and Windsor Management did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other tenants in the building include London-based drink mixer company Fever-Tree and dance company You Should Be Dancing. Watering holes The Flatiron Room and Grey Bar are on the ground floor.

