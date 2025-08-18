Italian luxury fashion brand Bottega Veneta will open its third New York City store in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District next spring, Commercial Observer has learned.

The Milan-based Bottega Veneta, which is owned by French luxury group Kering, has signed a lease for 3,400 square feet at 58 Gansevoort Street, according to landlords Aurora Capital Associates and William Gottlieb Real Estate. Asking rent was $550 per square foot.

The length of the lease was unclear, but the deal includes 2,200 square feet on the ground floor and 1,200 square feet on the lower level, Aurora and Gottlieb said.

The luxury brand’s new space at the two-story retail building between Washington and Greenwich streets will be its third store in the city, following its other two locations at 740 Madison Avenue on the Upper East Side and 101 Greene Street in SoHo, according to its website.

“Gansevoort Row is an ideal setting for Bottega Veneta,” Jared Epstein, president at Aurora, said in a statement to CO. “Bottega’s arrival not only strengthens the neighborhood’s position as a global fashion destination, but also reflects Kering’s strong presence here, with Gucci and Saint Laurent already anchoring the district.”

The direct deal with Bottega Veneta was handled in-house by Aurora’s Epstein and Jake Bank. A spokesperson for Kering did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bottega Veneta, which has a collection of luxury clothing, handbags, shoes, accessories, jewelry and fragrances, will replace luxury Swiss brand Bally in its new Meatpacking District space.

Nearby retail tenants include French restaurant Pastis, high-end watch store Audemars Piguet and British clothing brand Belstaff.

