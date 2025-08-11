Finance   ·   Construction Financing

Bank OZK Provides $65M for Wynwood Multifamily Construction

The development is Clearline’s second in Miami's Wynwood

By August 11, 2025 1:10 pm
Clearline Real Estate's Jenny Bernell and a rendering of 2000 North Miami Avenue, Miami.
Clearline Real Estate's Jenny Bernell and a rendering of 2000 North Miami Avenue, Miami. PHOTO: Aaron Adler; RENDERING: Courtesy Leo A. Daly

A former Kushner Companies executive secured funding to build another multifamily building near Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood. 

Jenny Bernell’s Clearline Real Estate landed a $65.3 million construction loan from Bank OZK for 2000 Wynwood, property records show. The 12-story development is set to house 310 apartments, 12,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space and 308 parking spots at 2000 North Miami Avenue, near the southern border of Wynwood. 

Bernell, who served as Kushner’s executive vice president of development until founding Clearline in 2021, purchased the 1.2-acre site for $18.9 million in 2022, according to property records.

2000 Wynwood marks Clearline’s second development in the Wynwood area. Last year, the New York-based firm received a $95 million construction loan for a 24-story apartment building in the nearby Arts and Entertainment District from Centennial Bank and Southern Realty Trust

Representatives for Clearline and Bank OZK did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

2000 North Miami Avenue, 2000 Wynwood, Bank OZK, Clearline Real Estate
