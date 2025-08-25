American Eagle Outfitters Expands to 392K SF at 63 Madison Avenue

Clothing retailer American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) is taking a lot more office space at 63 Madison Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.

AEO, which originally took 338,085 square feet across multiple floors of the NoMad building in April 2024, has signed a deal to expand its office headquarters at the property by 54,100 square feet, bringing its total footprint at 63 Madison to 392,185 square feet, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

The building between East 27th and East 28th streets is owned by a joint venture between George Comfort & Sons, Jamestown and Loeb Partners Realty. Asking rents at the property range between the high $70s to high $80s per square foot, as CO previously reported.

Savills’ Mitti Liebersohn, Ana Erickson, David Goldstein, Nate Brzozowski and Will Demuth brokered the deal for the tenant, while ownership was represented in-house.

Savills declined to comment, while spokespeople for AEO, George Comfort & Sons, Jamestown and Loeb Partners did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Last year, AEO moved its office headquarters from 401 Fifth Avenue to 63 Madison to consolidate its five brands — American Eagle, Aerie, Offline by Aerie, Todd Snyder and Unsubscribed — under one roof, CO reported.

In that deal, AEO combined the relocation of its headquarters with a sublease with news organization CBS, which decided to shed its entire office space at the NoMad building.

AEO’s new expansion at 63 Madison also marks one of the biggest office leases in New York City so far this year, following New York University’s 1.08 million-square-foot lease at 770 Broadway in May.

George Comfort & Sons announced in January it was looking to sell a stake in the office building in a deal that valued it at roughly $400 million, The Real Deal reported.

In June, Brookfield was reported to be on the cusp of a preferred equity investment in 63 Madison, but the firm did not become a limited partner through the investment, as CO previously reported.

