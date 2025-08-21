Helio Group, an Los Angeles-based development firm, has secured $92 million in construction financing to build Aston Residences, a 192-unit multifamily residence in the Culver City neighborhood of the City of Angels, Commercial Observer can first report.

Affinius Capital provided the financing, while JLL’s Jeff Sause arranged the deal.

Affinius Capital managing director Eric Cohen noted in a statement that the Los Angeles market has a demand for “premium housing” and that this project includes luxury amenities and modern living spaces.

“We’re proud to have closed this deal with Helio Group and look forward to working with them to deliver the project,” he added.

Located at 10505 Washington Boulevard in Culver City, a neighborhood home to Sony Picture Studios and not far from the Los Angeles International Airport, Aston Residences is expected to stand eight stories and feature nearly 200 units, divided into 160 one-bedroom and 30 two-bedroom residences. On-site amenities will include a fitness room, a clubroom, an indoor pickleball court, both hot and cold plunge pools, and an outdoor kitchen

The ground-floor will include 5,200 square feet of retail space.

Construction is expected to be finished by the first quarter of 2028.

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.