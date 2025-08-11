AdvantageCare Physicians Inks 22K SF at Brooklyn’s Kingswood Crossing

Healthcare practice network AdvantageCare Physicians (ACPNY) has taken 22,081 square feet at Urban Edge Properties’ 1715 East 13th Street in Brooklyn, also known as Kingswood Crossing, landlord leasing agent Newmark announced.

This is one of three new healthcare-focused leases at the mixed-use development of nearly 55,000 square feet.

“This leasing activity marks the completion of our repositioning strategy for Kingswood Crossing, now fully leased to top-tier office and retail tenants,” Scott Auster, executive vice president and head of leasing at Urban Edge Properties, said in a statement. “The property has solidified its place as the premier mixed-use commercial destination in Midwood — and one of the strongest in Brooklyn.”

ACPNY will occupy space across the building’s third and fourth floors. Home and hospice care provider VNS Health will occupy 21,737 square feet across Kingswood Crossing’s entire fifth floor, and nonprofit hospital Maimonides Medical Center will take 9,641 square feet on the building’s third floor.

The asking rent, length of each lease and brokers who represented each tenant were not disclosed. Newmark’s Justin DiMare represented Urban Edge in each deal. The average asking rent for office space in Brooklyn was $54.06 per square foot during the 2025 second quarter, according to CBRE data.

“These three medical institutions were attracted to Kingswood Crossing’s new construction specifications, block through floor plates, infill location and institutional ownership,” DiMare said in the statement.

Kingswood Crossing is a 113,344-square-foot mixed-use development anchored by the retailers Target and Marshalls.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.