Brooklyn Private School YDE Inks 18K-SF Deal at 1870 Stillwell Avenue

A private yeshiva is on a growth path in southern Brooklyn.

Yeshivat Darche Eres (YDE), a Jewish religious school serving pre-kindergarten to high school students, signed a five-year lease to take over the entire 18,000-square-foot building at 1870 Stillwell Avenue in Gravesend, according to broker Tri State Commercial Realty.

SEE ALSO: Crypto Firm Circle Takes Over 34K SF at 1 World Trade Center

Asking rent was $40 per square foot, a spokesperson for Tri State said.

The two-story building at the corner of Stillwell Avenue and 82nd Street was previously home to Hebrew Language Academy until the charter school decamped for 2286 Cropsey Avenue this year, according to its website.

Now YDE will add the property to its growing portfolio, which currently includes five locations across southern Brooklyn.

It’s unclear how YDE plans to use the property, but the school, which was founded in 2011, hopes to double its enrollment over the next decade, according to a message from the school’s leaders posted online.

The Miller family bought the Stillwell Avenue property in 1973, according to property records. It’s now owned by Solleah Realty, a limited liability company tied to members of the family.

Tri State’s Avi Akiva brokered both sides of the deal and said in a statement that being part of YDE’s growth was an “absolute honor.”

“They are an amazing school that strengthens the local community,” Akiva said. “It’s these types of deals that bring the joy of being in this business.”

Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com.