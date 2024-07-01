Management consulting firm Kearney will move into the upper levels of the Empire State Building.

Kearney signed an 11-year lease for 27,866 square feet on the 78th and 79th floors of the iconic New York building, the highest floors rentable to office tenants in the property, landlord Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) announced Monday. The deal was first reported by the New York Post.

Asking rent was $88 per square foot, according to an ESRT spokesperson.

A source with knowledge of the deal said the century-old consulting firm will relocate from its current digs on the 36th floor of 7 Times Square. It’s unclear if Kearney will expand its footprint with the move.

The Chicago-based Kearney helps businesses across numerous industries, including the aerospace, defense and energy sectors, tackle a range of problems, according to its website. It also has offices in nine other U.S. cities and 40 countries around the world.

“Kearney is proud to base our New York team in the Empire State Building,” Kearney’s lead partner in New York, Candice Yee, said in a statement.

JLL (JLL)’s Matthew Felice, Gil Ohls and Barbara Winter arranged the deal for Kearney. Jordan Berger represented ESRT in-house along with Newmark (NMRK)’s Scott Klau, Erik Harris and Neil Rubin.

Berger declined to comment. The JLL brokers and a spokesperson for Newmark did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“Kearney employees will enjoy breathtaking views from the topmost office floors at the Empire State Building,” Thomas Durels, ESRT’s executive vice president of real estate, said in a statement.

A few other tenants have recently joined the roster at the 102-story Empire State Building since ESRT undertook a decades-long, $650 million renovation of the tower. That includes financial advisory firm Pontera Solutions and Greater New York Mutual Insurance, as Commercial Observer previously reported. And anchor tenant LinkedIn recently expanded to 143,778 square feet at the property.

