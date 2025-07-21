Santa Chiara Caffe, a coffee shop based in Long Island City, has signed a 10-year lease for 1,317 square feet at 227 West Street in Brooklyn, the business’s first location in the borough, tenant representative RTL told Commercial Observer.

This will be the second location for the cafe, which is known for its Italian-style coffee, pastries, salads and sandwiches.

“We love what we’ve built in LIC, and couldn’t be more excited to bring our vision to Brooklyn,” cafe owner Cristiano Rossi said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to welcoming new faces and making Santa Chiara part of the community.”

The asking rent for the deal was not disclosed. The average asking rent for retail space in Brooklyn ranges between $80 and $200 per square foot, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

Thomas Galo of RTL represented the tenant in negotiating the lease, while Ryan Schimel of Capricorn Retail Advisors represented the landlord, Brookfield Properties. Schimel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Santa Chiara was looking for a location that aligned with their brand and growth goals, and 227 West Street offered the perfect combination of visibility and space to support their next chapter,” Galo said in a statement. “It’s rewarding to help a local favorite grow in a way that stays true to the experience their customers already love.”

227 West Street is on the Greenpoint Waterfront and is part of Brookfield’s Eagle and West affordable housing apartment complex, which features amenities including a party room, coworking center, a fitness and yoga studio, as well as indoor and outdoor swimming pools.

