Investments & Sales   ·   Development Site Sale

Regent Properties Buys 19 Acres of L.A. Dirt for $73M

By July 25, 2025 2:20 pm
Eric Fleiss of Regent Properties and a satellite view of 12755 Burbank Boulevard in the San Fernando Valley, Calif.
Eric Fleiss of Regent Properties and a satellite view of 12755 Burbank Boulevard in the San Fernando Valley, Calif. PHOTOS: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Westside Children's Center; Google Earth

One of the largest undeveloped parcels in Los Angeles has just traded hands after being on the market for years.

An affiliate of media giant ABC sold the 19-acre site, at 12755 Burbank Boulevard in L.A.’s Valley Village neighborhood, to an affiliate of L.A.-based developer Regent Properties for $72.6 million, property records show. The sale price for the site breaks down to over $3.8 million an acre. 

Newmark‘s Kevin Shannon, Chris Benton, Anthony Muhlstein, Sean O’Leary, Gabe Munson and Ken White represented the seller in the deal. While the property was marketed to investors looking to build housing, Regent’s plans for the site were not immediately clear, and representatives for both buyer and seller did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

Other investment firms have been active in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley this year. JRK Property Holdings in June purchased Chase Knolls, a 401-unit, garden-style complex in Sherman Oaks. The historic 14-acre community was designed by architects Heth Wharton and Ralph Vaughn. 

The Housing Authority of Los Angeles, meanwhile, paid $141.9 million for a 335-unit multifamily property at the end of last year. At nearly $424,000 per unit, the deal was one of the largest commercial real estate transactions in the Valley in 2024.

