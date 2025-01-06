Multifamily development firm Amcal Housing has let go of a 335-unit property in perhaps the largest commercial real estate deal in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley in 2024.

The Housing Authority of Los Angeles (HACLA) paid $141.9 million, or $423,582 per unit, for a five-story property built in 2020 in Woodland Hills. Records show the deal closed Dec. 26.

In May 2024, KKR provided $101 million in financing for the property, which spans 294,729 square feet at 22121 Clarendon Street, just off the Topanga Canyon Boulevard exit along Highway 101.

Sam Liberow of Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal. Neither Amcal nor KKR returned requests for comment.

Woodland Hills is the fastest-growing submarket in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley, with new multifamily and office investment in and around the master-planned Warner Center district as well as Stan Kroenke’s plan to build a large new headquarters for the L.A. Rams.

Meanwhile, 86-year-old HACLA is one of the nation’s largest public housing authorities with more than 83,000 affordable units.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.