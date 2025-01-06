Investments & Sales
California

San Fernando Valley Apartment Complex Sells for $142M

L.A.’s Housing Authority paid about $423,582 per unit to acquire the Woodland Hills property

January 6, 2025
Lourdes Castro Ramirez, president and CEO Housing Authority of Los Angeles, and The Clarendon at 22121 Clarendon Street.
Multifamily development firm Amcal Housing has let go of a 335-unit property in perhaps the largest commercial real estate deal in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley in 2024.

The Housing Authority of Los Angeles (HACLA) paid $141.9 million, or $423,582 per unit, for a five-story property built in 2020 in Woodland Hills. Records show the deal closed Dec. 26.

SEE ALSO: Pembroke Pays $158M for NoVA Apartments in First U.S. Residential Acquisition

In May 2024, KKR provided $101 million in financing for the property, which spans 294,729 square feet at 22121 Clarendon Street, just off the Topanga Canyon Boulevard exit along Highway 101.

Sam Liberow of Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal. Neither Amcal nor KKR returned requests for comment.

Woodland Hills is the fastest-growing submarket in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley, with new multifamily and office investment in and around the master-planned Warner Center district as well as Stan Kroenke’s plan to build a large new headquarters for the L.A. Rams

Meanwhile, 86-year-old HACLA is one of the nation’s largest public housing authorities with more than 83,000 affordable units.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com

