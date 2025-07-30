Shares of Newmark stock rose by almost 3 percent Wednesday morning after the real estate services firm reported better-than-expected earnings results for the second quarter.

Newmark’s adjusted earnings per share came in at 31 cents, beating expectations of 27 cents per share for the quarter. Revenue for the quarter came in at $759.1 million, well above the $685.9 million analysts had predicted.

“Newmark delivered strong revenue and earnings growth, validating our strategic vision and commitment to creating value for our clients and stakeholders,” CEO Barry Gosin said Wednesday morning on the company’s earnings call. “The company increased total revenues by 20 percent, which again reflected double-digit gains across every major business line.”

During the call, Gosin highlighted that the firm had advised on some of the largest office and retail lease deals of the quarter in both New York City and the San Francisco Bay Area.

“We continue to expand our occupier solutions and leasing footprint, providing corporations with comprehensive real estate solutions on a global scale in nearly 100 countries,” Gosin continued.

Some of the leases Newmark worked on during the second quarter included the 425,190-square-foot lease by the United Nations at 1 United Nations Plaza, a 338,300-square-foot office lease for the e-commerce unit of retail giant Walmart in the Bay Area, and a 55,000-square-foot lease from clothing shop Old Navy at 50 West 34th Street in Manhattan.

“Newmark was ranked as the No. 1 office broker in the U.S. in the first half of 2025 by both MSCI and Real Estate Alert,” Gosin said on the call. “Given our strong first-half results and robust pipeline, we have raised our full-year outlook.”

