Finance   ·   Acquisition

Little Italy Office Building Sells for $22M

By July 25, 2025 2:17 pm
reprints
41 Elizabeth Street and B6 Real Estate Advisors's Alex Woodlief (top) and Paul Massey (bottom).
41 Elizabeth Street and B6 Real Estate Advisors's Alex Woodlief (top) and Paul Massey (bottom). PHOTOS: Courtesy B6 Real Estate Advisors

An office and retail building in Little Italy has changed ownership after more than 70 years with the same family.

The 46,620-square-foot building at 41 Elizabeth Street sold for $21.82 million. Alex Woodlief and Paul Massey at B6 Real Estate Advisors represented the seller, Eldad Realty, and procured the buyer, Grand Elizabeth.

SEE ALSO: S3 Capital Lends $40M on South Florida Condo Project

The buyer may continue operating the seven-story building as office and retail, but is also considering a possible residential conversion down the line, according to Woodlief. Eldad converted the building from a sewing factory to its current status as an office and retail building over 20 years ago, Woodlief said.

“41 Elizabeth Street offered potential buyers the opportunity to acquire a meticulously cared-for office building in the heart of Downtown Manhattan,” Woodlief, senior director at B6, said in a statement. “This sale to a local operator supports the narrative that local private capital continues to be a significant driver of office transactions in the city, and is the third office sale B6 has facilitated to private capital buyers in the last 12 months.”

Current tenants at the building include the Asian restaurant XO Taste, the art gallery Martos Gallery and dentist Dr. Darryl Wu.

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com. 

41 Elizabeth Street, Alex Woodlief, Dr. Darryl Wu, Martos Gallery, Paul Massey, XO Taste, B6 Real Estate Advisors, Eldad Realty, Grand Elizabeth
Steven Jemal of S3 Capital and a rendering of Eturna Residences in Hollywood, Fla.
Residential · Finance
Florida

S3 Capital Lends $40M on South Florida Condo Project

By Andrew Coen
Berkadia's Brad Williamson (top) and Scott Wadler, and Wynwood Haus in Miami.
Residential · Finance
Florida

New Rental Building Near Miami’s Wynwood Secures $56M Refi

By Julia Echikson
Thor Equities Joseph Sitt and 24 River Road, Bogota, N.J.
Industrial · Finance
New Jersey

Acres Capital Supplies $31M Refi for New Jersey Industrial Property

By Andrew Coen