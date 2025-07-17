Kalsang Pottery Takes 700 SF in East Village for First Retail Location

Ceramics studio Kalsang Pottery has signed a 700-square-foot lease at 241 East 10th Street to open its first retail location on Aug. 15, listing agent Platinum Commercial told Commercial Observer.

Kalsang Pottery has signed a five-year lease for a 400-square-foot retail space with an asking rent of $172 per square foot, plus an additional 300 square feet of basement space. Emre Bozkurt and Joseph Zalta of Platinum Commercial represented both the landlord and the tenant in this deal.

“For its first retail location in Manhattan, Kalsang Pottery was focused on finding a space that aligned with the brand’s artisanal identity while also offering strong visibility in a neighborhood with high foot traffic. 241 East 10th Street, located in the culturally rich East Village, offered the perfect blend of character and convenience and made for an ideal fit for their debut in Manhattan,” Steven Evans, managing partner at Platinum Properties, said in a statement. “This lease represents more than just a retail expansion. It’s a step forward in Kalsang Pottery’s mission to bring handcrafted Tibetan-inspired ceramics to a broader audience.”

Located in the East Village, 241 East 10th Street is a three-story mixed-use building at the corner of First Avenue and East 10th Street that features both retail and residential units, spanning 7,800 square feet. The property was previously home to the cannabis bakery Sweetooth.

