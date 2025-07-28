Animal Care Center Hook’d On Pets Signs 3K-SF Lease at 1 Park Point

Three new tenants have filled the retail component of a new housing development at 11 Ocean Parkway in Windsor Terrace, Brooklyn.

Doggy day care and grooming center Hook’d On Pets took the largest footprint of the three in the JEMB Realty-owned building, also known as 1 Park Point, with a 3,000-square-foot, 10-year lease, the New York Business Journal reported.

Asking rent in the retail spaces is $80 per square foot.

The other two tenants include Amal Pilates with 2,700 square feet, and Café Milk & Honey with 500 square feet, according to the Business Journal.

Tri State Commercial Realty’s Fredy Halabi, Joy Vitale and Avi Akiva represented JEMB in the deal. It is unclear who negotiated on behalf of the tenants.

Halabi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The housing lottery for the 95 affordable apartments in the 13-story, 275-unit building launched in April 2024 with amenities including dog-washing stations and fitness studios, New York YIMBY reported at the time.

FXCollaborative was the firm behind its exterior designs, while INC Architecture & Design created the look and feel of the interiors at 1 Park Point.

Construction wrapped on the property built in partnership with Focus Property Group in June 2024.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.