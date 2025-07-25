Digital Athleisure Brand Gymshark Inks Lease for Miami Store

Gymshark, the popular British athleisure brand, is expanding stateside with plans to open a store in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, Commercial Observer has learned.

The online apparel company signed a 10-year lease at 2050 North Miami Avenue, at the corner of Northwest 21st Street, near the southern border of the neighborhood, according to filings made to Miami-Dade County. The deal grants a five-year renewal option.

The single-story building spans 19,826 square feet. Dan Loeb’s hedge fund, Third Point, and Kar Properties own the asset, property records show. Representatives for the landlord and tenant did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Gymshark store will mark the brand’s second in the U.S.

Earlier this year, it signed a 13,000-square-foot lease on New York’s Bond Street to open a four-story outpost, Forbes reported. Three years ago, Gymshark, which was founded in 2012 and reached a £1 billion ($1.34 billion in U.S. dollars) valuation in 2020, opened its first store in London.

It isn’t the only buzzy activewear brand to expand in Miami. This year, competitor Alo opened a store at Brickell City Centre and bought a retail condo along Miami Beach’s Lincoln Road, where it plans to open a boutique and private gym.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.