Leases   ·   Retail

Digital Athleisure Brand Gymshark Inks Lease for Miami Store

By July 25, 2025 2:05 pm
reprints
Third Point's Dan Loeb (top), Kar Properties's Shahab Karmely, and person wearing Gymshark clothing.
Third Point's Dan Loeb (top), Kar Properties's Shahab Karmely, and person wearing Gymshark clothing. PHOTOS: Billy Farrell/BFA.com; Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; MATTHIEU DELATY/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

Gymshark, the popular British athleisure brand, is expanding stateside with plans to open a store in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, Commercial Observer has learned. 

The online apparel company signed a 10-year lease at 2050 North Miami Avenue, at the corner of Northwest 21st Street, near the southern border of the neighborhood, according to filings made to Miami-Dade County. The deal grants a five-year renewal option. 

SEE ALSO: SLCE Architects and Nonprofit Braven Sign Deals at 1359 Broadway

The single-story building spans 19,826 square feet. Dan Loeb’s hedge fund, Third Point, and Kar Properties own the asset, property records show. Representatives for the landlord and tenant did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

The Gymshark store will mark the brand’s second in the U.S. 

Earlier this year, it signed a 13,000-square-foot lease on New York’s Bond Street to open a four-story outpost, Forbes reported. Three years ago, Gymshark, which was founded in 2012 and reached a £1 billion ($1.34 billion in U.S. dollars) valuation in 2020, opened its first store in London.

It isn’t the only buzzy activewear brand to expand in Miami. This year, competitor Alo opened a store at Brickell City Centre and bought a retail condo along Miami Beach’s Lincoln Road, where it plans to open a boutique and private gym.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

2050 North Miami Avenue, Gymshark, Kar Properties, Third Point
ESRT's Thomas Durels and 1359 Broadway.
Office · Leases
New York City

SLCE Architects and Nonprofit Braven Sign Deals at 1359 Broadway

By Mark Hallum
RXR's William Elder and 32 Old Slip.
Office · Leases
New York City

Law Firm Expands to 20K at RXR’s 32 Old Slip

By Larry Getlen
Newmark's Erik Harris (top), Neil Rubin (center) and Scott Klau (bottom), and 111 West 33rd Street.
Office · Leases
New York City

Three New Leases Span 36K SF at 111 West 33rd Street

By Amanda Schiavo