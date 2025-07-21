Eyal Ofer’s Global Holdings has signed a pair of fintech companies to new leases totaling 13,958 square feet at its NoMad Tower at 1250 Broadway, the company told Commercial Observer.

Copper, an institutional digital asset custody and trading infrastructure provider, signed a five-year lease for 7,985 square feet on the 39-story office tower’s 25th floor. Brian Goldman and Nick Lucia from Newmark represented Copper, also known as Copper.co, in the deal. Newmark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Toss Securities, a South Korea-based, data-driven investment platform, has taken 5,973 square feet at NoMad Tower, also on the 25th floor. Adam Ardise of Cushman & Wakefield represented Toss Securities. C&W did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The landlord was represented by Paul Glickman, Mitchell Konsker, Diana Biascotti, Benjamin Bass, Kristen Morgan and Thomas Potter from JLL as well as Global Holdings’ Alex Radmin and Craig Panzirer. JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Asking rents on both leases were not disclosed, but the average asking rent for Class A office space in Midtown South was $99.46 per square foot for the second quarter of 2025, according to Colliers data.

“World-class fintech firms like Toss and Copper.co are fast-moving, global companies that value efficiency and flexibility, which our prebuilt floors are designed to deliver,” Panzirer said in a statement. “Our prime Midtown location, paired with high-end amenities and immediate move-in options, continue to resonate with innovative firms looking to establish or grow their presence in New York.”

Other tenants at 1250 Broadway include the technology nonprofit Girls Who Code, and real estate listing platform Zillow.

